Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $38.33 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

