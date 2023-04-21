Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.55% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,927,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

