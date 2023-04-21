Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.