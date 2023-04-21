Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.69.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

