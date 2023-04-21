Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

