Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,696 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

