Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

