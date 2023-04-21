Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.44 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

