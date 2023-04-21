Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 328,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 185,681 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

