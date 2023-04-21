Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

