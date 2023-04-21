Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.99 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

