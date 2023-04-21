Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

