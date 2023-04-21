Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 425,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 21,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $58.27 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.