Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 425,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 21,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance
NYSE RBA opened at $58.27 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
