Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,104 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

