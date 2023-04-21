Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 564 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.20% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.