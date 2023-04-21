Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

