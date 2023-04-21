Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Parsons by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

