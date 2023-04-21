Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 15,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

