Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,961 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

