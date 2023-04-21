Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 22,314 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

