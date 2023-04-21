Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.24. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

