Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.09 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

