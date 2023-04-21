Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 4.05% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $1,260,000.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

