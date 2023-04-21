Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

