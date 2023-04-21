Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 275,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.