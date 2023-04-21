CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.42 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.