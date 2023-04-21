Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

