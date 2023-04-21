Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Crown by 27.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after acquiring an additional 684,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 5,833.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

