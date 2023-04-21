Curtiss-Wright Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.