Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

