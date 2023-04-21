Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NPK opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.05 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.44%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

