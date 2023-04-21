Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $526.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day moving average is $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

