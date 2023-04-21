D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

