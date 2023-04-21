D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.96.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
