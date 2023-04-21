Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

