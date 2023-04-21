DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.