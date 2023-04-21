DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $30,514,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445,945 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $60.84 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

