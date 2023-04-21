DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.79 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

