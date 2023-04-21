DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.95 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

