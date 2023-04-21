DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.55 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

