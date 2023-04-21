DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,670 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

