DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in F5 by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 Price Performance

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $207.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.