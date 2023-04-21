DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,621 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Equitable by 13.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,393,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,765,000 after acquiring an additional 517,783 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQH opened at $26.07 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

