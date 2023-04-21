Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.