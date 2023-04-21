Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,028 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after buying an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

