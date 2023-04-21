Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $342,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 211,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 458,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Utz Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.