Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140,577 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,992. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

