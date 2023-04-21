Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

