Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 339,519 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,581,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

