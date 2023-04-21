Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 442.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $10,225,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 3.9 %

Avantor stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.