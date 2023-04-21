Disciplined Investments LLC Has $548,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

